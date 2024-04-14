Felix bicycle kick earns Barcelona win at Cadiz

Joao Felix netted a brilliant bicycle kick to earn depleted Barcelona a 1-0 La Liga win at relegation-threatened Cadiz on Saturday as manager Xavi Hernandez rested key players ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain.

Barca moved to 70 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid, whom they will face in the "El Clasico" at the Santiago Bernabeu next weekend.

Felix scored the winner in the 37th minute with a stunning strike, pouncing on a rebound from a corner to acrobatically volley home between two defenders.

Cadiz are 18th in the standings on 25 points, third bottom and three points behind 17th-placed Celta who are just outside the relegation zone. REUTERS