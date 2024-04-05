Ex-Liverpool star Patrik Berger backs France to win Euro 2024

SINGAPORE – Come July 14, France captain Kylian Mbappe will be lifting the European Championship trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with fellow title contenders England and Portugal falling by the wayside.

That is the assessment of former Czech international Patrik Berger ahead of Europe’s continental showpiece, which kicks off in Germany on June 14.

Berger, 50, who scored in the Czech Republic’s final loss against Germany in the 1996 edition, is in the Republic for the Singapore Cricket Club Soccer 7s tournament at the Padang this weekend.

When The Straits Times asked him for his pick to win the Euro during an interview at the Pullman Singapore Hill Street hotel on April 5, he replied without hesitation: “France will be very strong.

“They lost in the 2022 World Cup final and still have the same team, young, ambitious and hungry for success. I believe they have the quality to win it.”

While adding that Portugal are strong even without Cristiano Ronaldo, and England will also be among the favourites, he believes that Les Bleus, boasting the likes of Paris-Saint Germain superstar Mbappe and fellow forwards Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, would be too tough to beat.

France, who also won the World Cup in 2018, will start their Group D campaign against Austria on June 17, before meeting the Netherlands (June 22) and Poland (June 26).

Berger, who played seven seasons for Liverpool, also said that the Premier League title is theirs to lose, as the Reds lead the table on 70 points with 30 matches played, two ahead of closest challengers Arsenal (68) and three more than champions Manchester City (67).

“It’s in our hands,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, there are so many points to play for but we’re still leading the league at the beginning of April so I’m really happy with where we are and the way we play.

“Even if we play against the teams that are going to be relegated, it’s tough and whoever makes fewer mistakes will win the league.”

Securing their first league title since 2020 will also be a perfect send-off for manager Jurgen Klopp, who had announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season after nine years at the helm.

“I was sad when I heard that, just like every single Liverpool fan,” said Berger. “But to be in this position for nine years must have been tough psychologically and physically. He’s done an unbelievable job and everyone can only wish him the best.”

Berger, who won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup, the predecessor of the Europa League, during his time at the club from 1996 to 2003, was coy about his preferred Klopp replacement.

The former midfielder, who also played for Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Portsmouth, said: “I don’t mind who’s going to be the new manager as long as the team does well. It’s going to be very difficult for whoever steps in. Nobody is going to be the same as Jurgen, he’s one of a kind.

“Not just his relationship with players and fans, but also his character and passion, there’s going to be no one like him. I hope that whoever’s manager in the future can carry on what Klopp has done.”

He believes the new boss would inherit a strong and young squad, but emphasises that good results will be key in keeping fans on his side in the long term.

Berger will be joined by former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour at the Soccer7s, where they will hold meet-and-greet sessions at the Padang on April 6 (3-4pm) and April 7 (4-5pm).

They will also feature in an exhibition match on Sunday against an SCC “All Stars” Team including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and former Lions such as Aleksandar Duric, Nazri Nasir, Steven Tan and Lionel Lewis.

For more information, visit facebook.com/SccSoccer7s/