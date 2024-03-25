England's Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 23, 2024 England's Harry Maguire receives the captain's armband as Kyle Walker is substituted off Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 05:59 AM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 05:59 AM

England defenders Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire will miss Tuesday's friendly against Belgium after both players went off injured in their 1-0 loss to Brazil, England's Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

Backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also been ruled out of the match at Wembley, while under-21s keeper James Trafford and defender Rico Lewis were called up by manager Gareth Southgate as replacements.

It is the first senior call-up for Burnley's Trafford, while Manchester City's Lewis made his debut against North Macedonia in November.

Man City's Walker and Man United's Maguire are the latest absences for England following injuries to captain Harry Kane and Arsenal forward Buyako Saka.

The injured players have returned to their clubs for assessment, the FA added. REUTERS

