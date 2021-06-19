De Bruyne the difference as Belgium advance

COPENHAGEN • Belgium were able to bring on Kevin de Bruyne, while Denmark were not able to call on their own playmaker in Christian Eriksen.

That was the difference between both sides as the Red Devils clinched a 2-1 Group B victory over the hosts on Thursday. It secured them a place in the Euro 2020 knockout stage as fans and players showed their support for the stricken Inter Milan midfielder.

Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark a dream lead - at 1min 39sec, it was the second-fastest goal in Euro history, trailing only Dmitri Kirichenko's goal after 67 seconds as Russia beat eventual champions Greece in 2004.

But de Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from injury, teeing up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before scoring the winner with a fine strike.

The match was paused after 10 minutes - a reference to Eriksen's No. 10 shirt - for a minute's applause for the 29-year-old, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his team's opener against Finland last weekend and is recuperating in hospital.

A section of fans in the 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading "All of Denmark is with you, Christian" as the match was halted and, while the Danes could not overcome their top-ranked opponents, coach Kasper Hjulmand was proud of his players.

"The only thing I'm disappointed with is the result, I didn't expect much from this game but I can't describe the pride that I feel about this squad," he said.

"Four days after almost losing one of their best friends, they get up and they play such a game, it's just amazing.

"De Bruyne's quality prevented us from winning the game."

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez admitted his team were initially "shell-shocked" by the raucous atmosphere, but managed to gather their wits after the interval thanks to de Bruyne's calmness on the ball and the solidity provided by fellow substitutes Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel.

"The crowd gave a goal to the home team and that's something we can't afford to do," said the Spaniard. "But the way we didn't accept that in the second half, it's personality, it's character."

On de Bruyne, who suffered facial fractures last month, Martinez added: "You never doubt his talent. Obviously, it's a big ask to come on at half-time and be able to affect the game the way he did."

Belgium face Finland in St Petersburg on Monday knowing a point will be enough to secure top spot in Group B.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS