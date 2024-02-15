Crystal Palace cancel press conference after manager Roy Hodgson is taken ill

LONDON - Crystal Palace cancelled a press conference on Feb 15 after under-pressure manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill during training earlier in the day.

The 76-year-old former England boss was due to speak at 1330 GMT (9.30pm Singapore time) to preview the Feb 19 Premier League game away to Everton.

British media reports have suggested Hodgson is about to be sacked by Palace, who are currently 15th in the Premier League table and five points above the relegation zone, with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner tipped to take over at the south London club.

Palace confirmed the briefing would not go ahead with a short statement that said: “Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled, as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session.”

Hodgson, took charge of his 200th match as Palace manager earlier this week, but his side were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park by London rivals Chelsea.