Courtois, Morata swop Madrids for derby

MADRID • Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea on bad terms last summer and he expects to feel the same anger from Atletico Madrid fans when he lines up for Real Madrid in LaLiga today.

Courtois developed into one of the world's top goalkeepers after three years on loan at Atletico, but this will be his first appearance at the Wanda Metropolitano in the colours of their bitter rivals.

The Belgium goalkeeper will also be involved in another subplot, as his former Chelsea teammate Alvaro Morata is expected to make his home debut against the club where he came up through the academy and spent five seasons at.

The Spain striker may be charged with leading Atletico's line in what could prove a pivotal cross-town derby this weekend.

Real arrive on the back of four LaLiga wins on the bounce and will leapfrog their opponents with a win, while a victory for Atletico could jump-start their faltering title challenge, having fallen six points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

For Courtois, a reunion with Diego Simeone's men is not new - he faced them twice for Chelsea in the Champions League last season and again at the Santiago Bernabeu in September - but the 26-year-old is expecting a far more hostile reception this time round.

He said: "It happens in football, it's a derby and a derby here in Madrid is always heated.

"They'll whistle and shout, everything you would expect, it's part of football. I will always respect them. Now I'm playing for the other side."

However, Courtois, who won multiple honours with Atletico including the 2013-14 LaLiga title, offered an olive branch to Atletico fans, who earlier in the term vandalised his stadium plaque.

He added: "It is still a special match. I respect the fans and the club a lot, in the end, they gave me the opportunity to play when I was just 19 years old."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATLETICO V REAL MADRID

StarHub Ch213, 11.10pm