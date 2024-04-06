On the Ball

Cool Cole Palmer a breath of fresh air at Chelsea

John Brewin
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer celebrating after scoring his team's second goal against Manchester United. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 04:42 PM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 04:38 PM
Cole Palmer offers two exceptions to prove the rule. First, that someone amid Chelsea’s billion-pound blowout on transfers can spot a decent player. And secondly, that judgment is not absolute at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Though perhaps the 21-year-old, from Wythenshawe on the fringes of the Manchester conurbation, is in the right place. His hat-trick on April 4 against Manchester United, the club he supported as a boy, took place amid anarchy, dividing two teams incapable of defending, where midfield was an apparition and 88 shots rained down on the goals, the most for a decade.

