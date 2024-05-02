Coach Rangnick turns down Bayern to stay on with Austria after Euro 2024

BERLIN - Austria national team boss Ralf Rangnick will not take over Bayern Munich next season but will remain in his current role after this summer's Euro 2024, the coach and the Austrian Football Association said on Thursday.

Rangnick confirmed last week that Bayern had been in touch in their search for a successor to departing Thomas Tuchel, and German media had reported a deal was imminent.

"I am national team coach of Austria with all my heart. This task brings me a lot of joy and I am determined to continue down the road we have started," Rangnick said in an Austrian FA statement.

"I want to clearly stress that this is not a rejection of Bayern Munich but rather a decision for my team and our common goals."

"We are fully focused on the Euro. We will do everything we can to go far."

The 65-year-old Rangnick, who has coached Manchester United and RB Leipzig among others, looked to be top of the list for the Bavarians, after Julian Nagelsmann had also decided to stay with the German national team.

Bayern, who had won the previous 11 league titles, missed out on this season's Bundesliga trophy with Bayer Leverkusen securing their first ever league crown five matches before the end of the season last month.

They drew 2-2 at home against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday but Tuchel will leave at the end of the campaign irrespective of their run in Europe.

Austria face France in their opening Euro 2024 Group D match on June 17 and also play Poland and the Netherlands with the tournament being held in Germany. REUTERS