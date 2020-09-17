Cherries survive shoot-out madness

LONDON • Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall hailed his "cool customers" following the Championship club's epic 11-10 League Cup shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace that earned them a third-round tie with holders Manchester City.

After all 20 outfield players scored, Asmir Begovic saw his penalty saved by fellow goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey but the Cherries stopper still finished as the hero against the Premier League side on Tuesday.

Hennessey blazed over the crossbar before Begovic saved from Palace captain and first-choice penalty taker Luka Milivojevic to earn Bournemouth a trip to City.

"We've got some cool customers under pressure and I felt they showed that tonight with the standard of penalties that they took," Tindall told local paper the Daily Echo.

The quality of the finishing was less apparent over the goal-less 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth registering three shots on target from 17 attempts at goal.

At the other end, Begovic was forced to make just one save during regulation time and Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitted the better side won.

"Every penalty was almost perfect, so congratulations to both teams on that, and congratulations to Bournemouth on winning the game.

"They deserved to win it - they played very well and I can only wish them luck at City next week."

Tindall is relishing the challenge of facing Pep Guardiola's men even though Bournemouth, who were relegated last season, have lost their last 10 Premier League matches against City.

"As a manager and player, you want to pit yourself against the best teams and the best people in the industry you are in," he said.

"It will be such a tough game, as it always has been whenever we have gone to Manchester City, but it will be a great challenge for us."

