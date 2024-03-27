Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 27, 2023 Chelsea's Romeo Lavia Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 09:40 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 09:40 PM

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, host Burnley on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top