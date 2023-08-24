Chelsea sign teenager Washington from Santos

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Group E - Newell's Old Boys v Santos - Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, Rosario, Argentina - May 2, 2023 Santos' Deivid Washington in action REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
Updated
25 min ago
Published
26 min ago

Chelsea have completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million euros ($21.69 million) which includes performance-related add-ons, which would take Chelsea's spend in the close season to over 400 million euros.

Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio and signed his first professional contract with the club as a 16-year-old in 2021.

The forward made his senior debut in April this year, after which, Santos renewed his contract until 2026. Washington has scored two goals in nine appearances in this season's Serie A in Brazil.

He joins Angelo Gabriel in making the move from Santos to Chelsea, another 18-year-old who has since left on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top