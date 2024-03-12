Celta Vigo part ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - October 21, 2023 Celta Vigo coach Rafael Benitez before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 PM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

Celta Vigo have parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez and his staff eight months after their appointment, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Celta are 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday's 4-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid.

The team "has not obtained the results expected by the club" during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager's tenure, Celta said in a statement.

"The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival," they added.

Celta visit 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top