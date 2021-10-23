'Bruce deserves more respect'

LONDON • Several English Premier League managers have condemned the abuse former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce received from fans while also acknowledging that it was part and parcel of the job.

Bruce, 60, suggested that his Newcastle stint could be his last role in management after leaving the club on Wednesday, following a poor start to the season and the takeover of the club by a Saudi-backed consortium.

He had told The Telegraph that "people wanted me to fail" at Newcastle and called him "a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head".

He had been unpopular with fans after replacing Rafa Benitez in 2019 and his son Alex had said last week that it was tough for his family to watch him endure criticism.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said it is impossible for managers to ignore the criticism and abuse directed at them by some sections of fans and hoped Bruce's departure from Newcastle did not spell the end of his career.

"It's impossible... you always take your work home with you, especially in a job like this that consumes so much energy. I speak for myself, it's impossible to separate things," the Portuguese said.

"Of course it hurts (the family). It hurts especially because you're sad. At the same time, you have to get away from that and focus on what you have to do to react and improve and put things better.

"I hope he doesn't retire, I think he still has a lot to give to the game."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Bruce deserved more respect and also called for change.

"You're talking about someone that's been in the game over 40 years, that has managed over 1,000 games. He's telling you with that experience that he struggled with that kind of abuse," he said.

"We can't take for granted that things are the way they are. We are here to improve and change them. I think we have to think about it when one of the most experienced managers in English history is telling you something."

OTHER MANAGERS WEIGH IN It’s impossible (to ignore)... you always take your work home with you, especially in a job like this. NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO, TOTTENHAM MANAGER, ON THE ABUSE BRUCE RECEIVED.

We have to think about it when one of the most experienced managers in English history is telling you something. MIKEL ARTETA, Arsenal manager, calling for change.

It’s a reality of the job, it gets worse every year because of the coverage. Sean Dyche Burnley manager.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted that while "it's a reality of the job, it gets worse every year because of the coverage".

"Everyone's got a phone, everyone's suddenly a pundit of sorts, a reporter if you like, of sorts, sharing opinions," he added.

Newcastle travel to Crystal Palace today, with Bruce's assistant Graeme Jones leading the team on an interim basis.

Separately, Premier League clubs passing a temporary rule to stop teams from agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners shows Newcastle's rivals are worried, Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Thursday.

The new rule will be in force for one month while a working party looks at whether to make the arrangement permanent.

Mr Al-Jadaan told CNBC that he did not know the "technicalities of the association in the UK (the Premier League)". "But I would say if people are worried about competition amongst clubs, and particularly now that we have invested in one of them, possibly it's a good sign that there is potentially a serious competitor coming their way.

"It's good for the whole football community."

He added that "we do sponsorship not only with clubs that we own, we do sponsorship with different clubs".

"I don't follow football but I could tell you I wish they (Newcastle) would see the ambition come through and I'm confident that with investments coming their way in the community and stadium, I think we'll see an enhanced club."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS