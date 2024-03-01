Brentford's Mee out for the season with ankle fracture

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brentford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 20, 2024 Brentford's Ben Mee looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/ File photo
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2024 Brentford manager Thomas Frank before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/ File photo REUTERS
Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 10:53 PM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 10:53 PM

Brentford defender Ben Mee will miss the rest of the season with an ankle fracture, manager Thomas Frank said on Friday as the club deals with injuries to most their defence.

Mee sustained the injury in Monday's 4-2 Premier League loss at West Ham United, joining fellow defenders Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey on a long list of injured players.

"It’s our entire back four from last season now out,” Frank told reporters ahead of Saturday's derby at home to Chelsea.

"If you look at key players, I have potentially seven starters out. The back four, Bryan (Mbeumo), Kevin (Schade) and Josh Dasilva. We have a good squad, we have good players, but that makes it a little bit more tough," he said.

Brentford, 16th with 25 points, have lost their last three games as they struggle to stay above the relegation zone.

"I'm very optimistic. I'm a massive fighter and my players are massive fighters," Frank said.

"When you are in a situation when things are going against you, you can only do one thing. Get tighter together ... and fight. I can't wait for tomorrow." REUTERS

