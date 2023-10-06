Berhalter, Reyna mend fences ahead of U.S. friendlies

United States men's coach Gregg Berhalter and forward Gio Reyna have begun mending fences but there are still things to be resolved before their feud can be put behind them, Berhalter said on Thursday.

Reyna was among 23 players called up for friendlies against Germany and Ghana on Oct. 14 and 17. marking the first time the Borussia Dortmund player and Berhalter work together since last year's World Cup.

In Qatar, Berhalter was critical of Reyna's attitude and commitment, limiting his playing time, and that developed into a bitter public spat.

Reyna’s mother Danielle responded by informing the U.S. federation of an incident more than 30 years ago in which Berhalter had admitted to kicking his now-wife during a dispute.

The accusations nearly cost Berhalter his job as U.S. Soccer launched an investigation into the allegations.

The probe carried out by an independent law firm determined Berhalter had made no effort to hide the incident from U.S. Soccer and was rehired in June as head coach.

Speaking with Reyna for the first time since the World Cup over a Zoom call, Berhalter called the conversation a positive step.

"I was really just appreciative of the conversation and having said that acknowledge that I think it will take time," Berhalter said.

"It's different between a Zoom call and being in person but I think both intentions are positive and the idea is that we work together for the team to be successful and I think we are both prepared to do that."

Reyna's playing time against Germany and Ghana could be limited as he continues to recover from a fracture in his right leg.

"How many minutes can we give him on the field that he can build up in a safe way and go back to Dortmund and propel him to make big impact for his club," said Berhalter.

"We are going to be creative with the minutes certainly get him on the field and work through both the Germany game, seeing what position he plays and the Ghana game the same thing."

The U.S. squad features 13 players who helped the country reach the knockout stages in Qatar but does not include captain Tyler Adams who has a hamstring injury.

Heidenheim midfielder Lennard Maloney, who played for Germany’s Under-18 and U-19 sides before committing to the U.S., is the lone first-time call-up. REUTERS