Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle injury

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 17, 2024 Bayern Munich's Raphael Guerreiro in action with Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ File Photo
Updated
May 05, 2024, 06:42 PM
Published
May 05, 2024, 06:42 PM

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The Portugal international was taken off in the 17th minute of Bayern's 3-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after hurting his ankle in an attempt to block a shot.

"Bayern will be without Raphael Guerreiro for the next few games," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern, who also had Eric Dier taken off at halftime against Stuttgart with a head injury, have several injury concerns with defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano still working back to full fitness.

The German side drew 2-2 in their home game against record 14-times European champions Real Madrid. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top