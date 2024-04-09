Bayern's Dier says he should still be in England squad

LONDON - Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier says he is playing the best football of his career and should still be part of England manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

Dier, whose 10-year stay at Tottenham Hotspur came to an end in January when he moved to the Bundesliga giants, has not appeared for England since coming on as a substitute in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal in 2022.

"Obviously, I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I'm that level of a player," Dier told Sky Bet's The Overlap podcast.

"I haven't spoken at all to Gareth Southgate, but you try and play as well as possible for your club and then the decision is out of your hands."

The 30-year-old Dier made his England debut in 2015 and has earned 49 caps, 37 of them as part of the starting line-up.

He has made 10 appearances for Bayern Munich, where he plays alongside former Tottenham team mate Harry Kane, and will be in the squad for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal later on Tuesday.

"Since the World Cup, I wouldn't say that I've had any dip in form, I'm playing the best football of my career since (Antonio) Conte came (to Tottenham) and I've carried it on since.

"I've been here (at Bayern Munich), and I think I've shown that. People think that I'm 37 or something, but I'm 30 years-old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime.

"When I look around the players I've played with in my career, like (Mousa) Dembele, (Jan) Vertonghen, (Toby) Alderweireld, (Hugo) Lloris -- all these guys, they were 31, 32 and were playing their best football at Tottenham." REUTERS