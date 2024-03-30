Bayern boosted by Kane and Coman return against Dortmund, Neuer out

Bayern Munich have been handed a timely boost with the return of forwards Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman for their Bundesliga clash against rivals Borussia Dortmund, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

England captain Kane missed his country's friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury during Bayern's 5-2 win at Darmstadt, while Frenchman Coman has been out for two months with a ligament tear in his left knee.

Bayern captain Neuer, meanwhile, picked up a muscle strain in his left adductor while training with the German national team last week and has been ruled out of the game.

Reigning champions Bayern, 10 points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, host fourth-placed Dortmund on Saturday before visiting Heidenheim on April 6. They travel to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9.

"Harry trained fully with the team yesterday, has stepped things up each day. It's all fine, he'll play," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"King (Coman) is a huge factor for us and will be back in the matchday squad. Serge Gnabry is also back. Both are hugely important for us. Our options up front are getting bigger and the competition for places should hopefully improve quality.

"Neuer is out. Aleks Pavlovic is unfortunately not available. Raphael Guerreiro also isn't back yet. And Sacha Boey got injured during the week. Those four are out."

Tuchel was hopeful Neuer would return against Heidenheim.

"It's nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too great. We hope a week is enough and he'll be in goal against Heidenheim," the German said.

Tuchel, who managed Dortmund from 2015-2017, said he expects a tough contest between Bayern and his former side.

"It's an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history," he said.

"I'm expecting an opponent that wants to win. Dortmund are very good in attack, very flexible up front. They want to have the ball. It'll be an open game.

"There's a good mood and atmosphere. We were very good in attack in recent games. We want to win." REUTERS