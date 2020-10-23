Bayern begin title defence efficiently

MUNICH • Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praised his team's efficiency following Wednesday's 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Group A opener.

The Spaniards were no match for the quintuple winners, who took control of the game from the start and never allowed their opponents a look-in as they launched their title defence with a resounding win.

"Our game was just good tonight," Flick, who could not field Serge Gnabry after the Germany winger became the club's first coronavirus case the previous day, told reporters. "It was a tough task but we mastered it. Our efficiency was good today and I am very satisfied. It is very important to win that first game."

Bayern won their sixth European Cup in August and despite a shorter pre-season, showed no lack of desire and hunger against an Atletico side known for their defensive shape and teamwork.

"We were physically present. That was important, to be there, to win those one-on-one situations. We had a match plan and we applied it, playing out four beautiful goals," Flick said. "We can be satisfied with it and that is what matters. We really, really wanted to win the first game today."

Bayern, who have won their last 12 Champions League games, were clinical, with Kingsley Coman scoring twice and Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka also on target. Coman, whose header settled last season's final against Paris Saint-Germain, was outstanding. The France winger assisted the second goal as they handed out Atletico's joint-heaviest defeat under Diego Simeone.

"The winning goal in last season's final is a good motivator, but it's in the past now and we have fresh goals this season," he said.

