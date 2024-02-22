Barca manager Xavi left wanting more after Napoli draw

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said he was satisfied with the point from their 1-1 draw with Napoli in their Champions League last-16 match on Wednesday but he could not help feeling the first leg tie had been there for the taking.

Barca spurned several opportunities to score before Robert Lewandowski netted the opener in the 60th minute but they failed to add to their tally and were pegged back when Victor Osimhen equalised from Napoli's only shot on target 15 minutes later.

"I think we had a great match, both offensively and defensively," Xavi told reporters.

"The team did some things to deserve to win, but this is the Champions League.

"But I leave here satisfied. Satisfied, but a bit bitter because from my point of view, we could have won."

Barcelona host Napoli, last year's Serie A champions, in the return leg on March 12. They return to LaLiga action on Saturday with the visit of Getafe. REUTERS