Balde's last-gasp goal earns Lyon dramatic comeback win at Lille

A late goal from Olympique Lyonnais' Mama Balde capped a 4-3 comeback win away to Lille on Monday as the hosts missed the chance to climb into third place in Ligue 1.

Lille stayed on 55 points, two adrift of surprise package Brest, who drew with Nantes on Saturday, while Lyon reached 47 points to climb into seventh place and keep their European football hopes alive.

Second-placed AS Monaco have 61 points, nine behind Paris St Germain, who have already secured the league title.

Lille dominated the early exchanges and grabbed the lead after 21 minutes with Bafode Diakite's towering header off a set-piece before substitute Edon Zhegrova doubled the advantage in the 37th.

Lyon looked better after the break and pulled one back with Said Benrahma's 65th-minute effort before Malick Fofana equalised with a tap-in following a fine solo run from Mama Balde eight minutes from time.

Lille came close to victory again as Diakite restored their lead just three minutes later with his second of the night. But Lyon's captain Alexandre Lacazette scored in the 88th minute to level again at 3-3, before Balde's stoppage-time header sealed the comeback win for Lyon. REUTERS