Atletico Madrid breeze past Las Palmas 5-0

MADRID - Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa both scored twice to help a depleted Atletico Madrid thrash visitors Las Palmas 5-0 in LaLiga on Saturday as manager Diego Simeone rested key players ahead of a midweek Champions League last-16 tie at Inter Milan.

Llorente scored from a rebound in the 14th minute and then from close range six minutes later to give the locals a two-goal lead before the break.

Correa, who wasted several chances in the first half, was finally on target in the 47th minute, netting a volley from a cross by Koke. He extended their lead from the penalty spot after Samuel Lino was fouled inside the box, and Memphis Depay came off the bench to add to the scoreline with a strike in the 87th minute.

Atletico moved up to third place in LaLiga on 51 points, level with Barcelona who play at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo later on Saturday. They are five points behind second-placed Girona and 10 adrift of leaders Real Madrid, both of whom have a game in hand. REUTERS