Atletico increase lead over Athletic Bilbao with 3-1 win

Apr 28, 2024, 05:24 AM
Apr 28, 2024, 05:24 AM

MADRID - Atletico Madrid beat newly-crowned Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at home in LaLiga on Saturday as Diego Simeone's side moved a step closer to a top-four finish.

Fourth-placed Atletico moved onto 64 points from 33 games and have increased their advantage over Athletic, in fifth, to six points.

Midfielder Rodrigo de Paul put Atletico in front in the 15th minute with a goal from outside the box after landing a clearance, scoring just under the bar as his strike deflected off one of Athletic defenders.

Athletic levelled just before halftime through Nico Williams after Antoine Griezmann lost the ball through a careless pass, but Angel Correa restored the lead for Atletico in the 52nd minute and goalkeeper Unai Simon made it 3-1 with an own goal. REUTERS

