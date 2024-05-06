Alonso sees room for Leverkusen improvement despite record-equalling run

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso still believes his side have the potential to improve after they extended their unbeaten run to 48 matches across all competitions on Sunday to equal the record in European football.

Champions Leverkusen thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to equal Benfica's record for the longest unbeaten run in all competitions including European matches set from 1963–65.

"Our level, our consistency throughout the season is great. But we are always moving forward. We are always concentrating on the work and improving," Alonso said.

Leverkusen, who are edging closer to an unbeaten season across all competitions, have two league matches remaining as well as the German Cup final.

They are also in the Europa League semi-finals and face AS Roma at home in the second leg on Thursday, when they will have the chance to break Benfica's record after a 2-0 win in Rome last week.

"It's a big challenge, we have two (league) games left, it will be the perfect run. We will certainly try," Alonso said.

"We still have games to play to achieve our big goals in all competitions. The next game is important for us, the second leg of the Europa League semi-final: a chance to reach the final," he added.

"In football it's sometimes difficult to stop. You have to prepare for the next game. And the next game is a big game for us. Hopefully we have the chance to be in a European final again."

Leverkusen will play VfL Bochum and Augsburg in their final two Bundesliga games before facing Kaiserslautern in German Cup final on May 25. REUTERS