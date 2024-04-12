Al-Hilal crush Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup

Apr 12, 2024, 04:20 AM
Apr 12, 2024, 04:20 AM

Brazilian forward Malcom scored twice to help Al-Hilal ease to a 4-1 victory over Al-Ittihad and claim the Saudi Super Cup title in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Jorge Jesus' side, top of the Saudi league and still alive in the King's Cup and Asian Champions league, are bidding for a quadruple of trophies this season.

Al-Hilal took an early lead after five minutes through Malcom following a one-two with Saleh Al-Shehri.

Abderrazak Hamdallah equalised in the 21st minute as he struck from the rebound after his penalty was saved by Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou.

Al-Hilal went ahead again when As Salem Al-Dawsari struck from the edge of the area in the 44th minute, Malcom scored from close range after dribbling past Al-Itthad captain's Ahmed Hegazy and substitute Nasser Al-Dawsari‮ ‬completed the rout.

The rivalry between Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad will be renewed in the King's Cup semi-final on April 30. REUTERS

