Acerbi cleared of racist remark charge due to lack of evidence

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 13, 2024 Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi scores a penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 12:10 AM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 12:10 AM

MILAN - Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi was cleared of a charge of racially insulting Napoli's Juan Jesus in a Serie A game, in a ruling handed down on Tuesday by an Italian football league judge.

Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said in the ruling seen by Reuters that the proceedings failed to reach "the minimum level of reasonable certainty as to the discriminatory content of the offence", and Acerbi was not sanctioned in any way.

The Inter Milan player left the national team training camp on 18 March following the alleged incident and was replaced by AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini.

The incident reportedly occurred during a 1-1 draw between Serie A leaders Inter Milan and seventh-placed Napoli, with defender Jesus later saying that Acerbi had apologised, while Acerbi denied having used any racist language. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top