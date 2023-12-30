A new year beckons, but will English clubs spend wisely in the January transfer window?

LONDON – As the Premier League’s Christmas schedule shakes out, the picture of where the title is headed becomes clearer. Despite the efforts of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool, Manchester City’s return to domestic action at Everton suggested the champions have more gears to find than their rivals.

But if this is a season where City prove weaker than in previous years, perhaps suffering a hangover from last season’s Treble, and winning the Club World Cup, then might their chasers move into the transfer market? Or will Manchester United, flush with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s fresh investment, start spending? Jan 1 and the arrival of 2024 brings a month of possibilities as the January transfer window opens.