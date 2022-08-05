Football: Hougang United hold SPL title-chasers Albirex Niigata to 3-3 draw

SINGAPORE - Albirex Niigata were pegged back in the Singapore Premier League title race after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Hougang United at the Hougang Stadium on Friday (Aug 5).

Albirex took a 12th-minute lead after Masahiro Sugita pounced on a mistake by Cheetahs goalkeeper Aizil Yazid, who was making his second SPL appearance.

Brazilian forward Pedro Bortoluzo then netted twice in the second half to give his side the lead.

But just three minutes later, Albirex substitute Tadanari Lee made it 2-2 after Kodai Tanaka had headed a corner kick back into his path.

With five minutes left, Shawal Anuar thought he had scored the winner for Hougang when Albirex goalkeeper Takahiro Koga left his goal wide open.

But it was not to be for the Cheetahs as three minutes later, Masayu Idetsu curled a free-kick from outside the box into the top corner past Aizil.

Albirex now trail SPL leaders Lion City Sailors by a point, which will increase to four if the Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa on Saturday.