Football: Hougang United hold SPL title-chasers Albirex Niigata to 3-3 draw

Tadanari Lee (right) scores Albirex Niigata’s second goal in the Singapore Premiere League game against Hougang United, on Aug 5, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Albirex Niigata’s Masahiro Sugita (second from right) sees his shot saved by Hougang United’s goalkeeper Alzil Yazid, on Aug 5, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Updated
Published
46 min ago

SINGAPORE - Albirex Niigata were pegged back in the Singapore Premier League title race after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Hougang United at the Hougang Stadium on Friday (Aug 5).

Albirex took a 12th-minute lead after Masahiro Sugita pounced on a mistake by Cheetahs goalkeeper Aizil Yazid, who was making his second SPL appearance.

Brazilian forward Pedro Bortoluzo then netted twice in the second half to give his side the lead.

But just three minutes later, Albirex substitute Tadanari Lee made it 2-2 after Kodai Tanaka had headed a corner kick back into his path.

With five minutes left, Shawal Anuar thought he had scored the winner for Hougang when Albirex goalkeeper Takahiro Koga left his goal wide open.

But it was not to be for the Cheetahs as three minutes later, Masayu Idetsu curled a free-kick from outside the box into the top corner past Aizil.

Albirex now trail SPL leaders Lion City Sailors by a point, which will increase to four if the Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa on Saturday.

More On This Topic
Football: Language barrier no issue as Hougang's Pedro Bortoluzo does his talking on the pitch
Football: Albirex keep SPL title race alive with 4-2 win over Lion City Sailors

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top