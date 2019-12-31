Floorball: Players young and old battle it out at Our Tampines Hub to usher in the new year

SINGAPORE - The floorball fraternity gathered to wrap up the year with the ActiveSG Floorball Showdown - the Final Battle 2019, a 3v3 floorball tournament, at Our Tampines Hub on Tuesday (Dec 31).

The competition returned for the second year running and saw 415 players from 83 teams participating - up from 77 teams in 2018.

The three-day event, which started on Sunday, was jointly organised by the Singapore Floorball Association and the ActiveSG Floorball Club.

There were nine categories this year: Under-13 boys and girls, U-15 boys and girls, U-18 boys and girls, Men's and Women's Open and Corporate Mixed team.

The U-13, U-15, U-18 and Corporate Mixed team events are over, but the Men's and Women's Open will be played later today.

Charles Alexander, who played for both U-13 and U-15 teams, said: "The tournament was challenging but fun. It showed me how better and older players play so I can improve myself and be as good as them."

Singapore Floorball Association president Kenneth Ho said: "This floorball showdown is targeted mainly at our youth floorballers in Singapore and we are pleased to have attracted over 80 age-group teams for this competition.

"It also allows the players to enjoy playing their favourite sport on the last day of the year with their friends and also for the floorball community to come together to celebrate their sporting achievement over the year."

The winners of the various categories are:

Mixed Corporate - SportSG2

U-13 girls - MK SA

U-13 boys - Teletusibbies

U-15 girls - Babycakes

U-15 boys - Shap

U-18 girls - tytto

U-18 boys - happy new year!