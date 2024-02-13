Fernando Alonso says he is ‘attractive’ to other F1 teams after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari switch

LONDON – Fernando Alonso said he is “attractive” to other Formula One teams but denied any contact with Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton announced he was quitting to drive for Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton’s departure at the end of this season will create a vacancy alongside George Russell, while Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team are also due to have a seat available, with Sergio Perez’s contract expiring at the end of this term.

Alonso’s two-season deal with Aston Martin is up for renewal in 2025, but the 42-year-old Spaniard believes he is capable of competing in F1 until he is 50.

Speaking ahead of the team’s AMR24 car launch on Feb 12, Alonso, who won back-to-back world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006, said: “I am aware of my situation, which is very unique. There are only three world champions on the grid and I am the only one available for 2025, so I am in a good position.

“On a move to Mercedes, there’s been nothing at all. I know the driver market has started earlier this year, but it will not affect me in terms of preparing for the season.

“If I want to keep racing beyond this year, the first and only talk at the beginning will be Aston Martin. I trust this project and that will be my first priority.

“But if we cannot reach an agreement, I know I’m attractive to other teams. I will not stay in F1 just to have fun. I am not that kind of person and not that kind of driver. Let’s see what the options are.”

Commenting on the 39-year-old Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Alonso, who drove for the Italian team between 2010 and 2014, added: “It was a surprise, I will not lie, not because of the change itself but from the outside it seemed like he was very linked to Mercedes and very loyal to Mercedes.

“Ferrari is a special team but it is more special when you win. Maybe Lewis can bring that extra fight for the championship because the car is there.”

Alonso finished fourth in the 2023 drivers’ championship as Aston Martin shot up the grid from also-rans to frontrunners.

This will be his 22nd season in Formula One and he is on track to become the first man to take part in 400 grands prix. Unsurprisingly, the evergreen driver raised the prospect of competing deep into his forties.

Few F1 drivers have competed in their 40s in the modern era, although 1992 champion Nigel Mansell was a race winner at 41 in 1994.

“A few years ago, I would say 41 or 42 is the limit. But after last year, I saw I was motivated, performing well, and I was thinking I could race a few more years,” said Alonso, who is the oldest on the current grid, followed by Hamilton.

“Now, this winter, I have exceeded expectations in terms of the physical tests, So if I am motivated and ready to commit, I can race until 48, 49 or maybe even 50.”

