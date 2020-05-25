Fans can feel at home on Field Of Dreams

PENSACOLA (Florida) • US professional sports leagues are on indefinite hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but anybody with US$1,500 (S$2,140) can rent a minor league baseball stadium in Florida on Airbnb to create their own experience.

The waterfront home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a team co-owned by two-time Masters golf champion Bubba Watson, has been mostly empty after a state lockdown resulted in the season, which had been due to begin last month, being suspended.

This is the first time a professional US sports stadium has been listed on Airbnb, according to the listing by the Wahoos, which is an affiliate of Major League Baseball team Minnesota Twins.

The advertisement read: "Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field."

Up to 10 guests can stay there, with would-be renters urged to imagine "living your sports dream", which recalls Field Of Dreams, the 1989 Oscar-winning baseball movie starring Kevin Costner.

Since the season's suspension, the Wahoos have also used their stadium to set up a Watson-designed disc golf course on the field for fans. This week, it will host a movie and fireworks night, when guests can sit on the field.

