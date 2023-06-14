Ex-national hockey player, Olympic goalscorer Douglas Nonis dies at 86

SINGAPORE – Former Singapore hockey player Douglas Nonis, who died on Monday at the age of 86, was a man of few words but left an indelible impact on many with his playing style.

Ex-national coach VK Chelvan, who played with Nonis in several tournaments, praised his former teammate’s “good sporting brain” and said he enjoyed their partnership on the right flank for the Republic.

Chelvan, 77, had visited Nonis at his home just two weeks ago. He told The Straits Times on Wednesday: “He is a genius and a legend in Singapore hockey. Off the field, he was a very quiet person. But on the field, his sports brain works every single minute.

“He is always looking out for what is the next move, and we were an effective pairing. It was a real pleasure playing with someone like that.”

Nonis was one of four Singaporeans called up to the Malaysia team that competed at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics – he was the only one to see competitive action – and his inclusion was a testament to how good he was, noted Chelvan.

“Back then, that Malaysia team was full of talent and it was so hard to get into the squad. But he managed to do it,” he said.

It was the only Games where Singapore competed in the sport as part of Malaysia.

Nonis, who scored the winner for Malaysia in a 1-0 victory over powerhouses India – who later went on to win Olympic gold – in a test match that same year, also made an impact at the Summer Games. With their pool game tied at 1-1 against Canada, Nonis scored to help Malaysia win 3-1.

Malaysia eventually finished ninth of 15 teams in Japan.

Former teammate and Malaysian international R Yogeswaran, 83, told the Free Malaysia Today news website he considered Nonis “one of the best forwards in the game for his body feints and crosses”.

Nonis also competed at the 1962 and 1970 Asian Games but for Farouk Merican, 77, the abiding memory of his former Singapore teammate was not his skills with the hockey ball. He said: “Sometimes after games we will go and have a drink, but he will not speak a lot. But he was a really pleasant person.

“Just a few months back, we were talking about having a meal together. Unfortunately, he left us.”