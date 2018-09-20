Equestrian: Laurentia Tan bags a silver at the World Equestrian Games

SINGAPORE - Para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan has won a silver in the individual championship grade I of the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Equestrian Games on Thursday morning (Sept 20, Singapore time) in North Carolina, US.

Riding on Fuerst Sherlock, the 39-year-old scored 73.750 per cent to place second, behind Italy's Sara Morganti (74.750 per cent), while Germany's Elke Philipp (73.143 per cent) claimed bronze at the Tryon Stadium.

The FEI groups its para-competitors into five grades - I-V - with those in Grade I being the most severely impaired.

The 39-year-old Tan, who won three bronzes and a silver at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games. She also won a bronze in the individual para-dressage championship test grade Ia at the 2014 World Equestrian Games.