Empowering staff and entrusting players key to Postecoglou’s transformation of Tottenham

LONDON – The cornerstone of Tottenham Hotspur’s transformation under Ange Postecoglou is the charismatic Australian’s individual-driven approach.

Club captain Son Heung-min was keen to point out that his boss is not only concerned about a player’s quality but, equally important to him, is his character.

“He is looking at the human being... at the attitude and the habits of his players... (and in turn) this creates good influence in the team and on the academy players too,” Son, 31, told The Straits Times at the club’s Enfield training centre on March 28.

“He has brought that good vibes to the team.”

Former Tottenham and England defender Ledley King said Postecoglou has also imbued his players with responsibility and trust, which has contributed to Spurs’ creditable season.

“Ange has given the players his trust, and they also have the freedom to express themselves on the pitch,” King told the Straits Times.

That positivity since Postecoglou took over the hot seat before the start of this season is plain to see.

Following an eighth-placed finish last term, Spurs are now in contention for a Champions League spot, despite having lost talismanic striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

They sit three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand, ahead of their clash with Luton Town on March 30.

Spurs academy director Simon Davies acknowledged Postecoglou’s class, even likening his effect to what Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United.

Davies, who was part of United’s Class of 92 side, said in the club’s Off The Shelf podcast that constant communication was key to the evolution at Spurs, acknowledging Postecoglou’s impact as he “always gives you that time”, despite his busy schedule.

Tottenham coach Matt Wells said in another episode of the Off The Shelf podcast that Postecoglou is someone who empowers his coaching staff, which helps to raise training standards as they feel the “sense of responsibility to repay the trust” in them.

Wells said the 58-year-old manager would split up training sessions among coaches, with the expectation that the “tempo and intensity is the same from minute one to the end”.

With each coach not wanting to fall short, the purpose is cleverly achieved, in the way a coach conducting a solo session would not be able to, as “it’s just natural that your energy level would drop at some point”.

With much focus on training intensity, it has not been an easy transition for Spurs’ players, who have also had to deal with the heavy weight of expectations. Son believes that the emphasis on physical and mental well-being is crucial in dealing with that.

“It is tough, but that’s why football is a team sport and you have 10 or 20 players behind you, push you and help you and they are also demanding of others to step up,” said Son, who is also AIA Singapore’s brand ambassador.

“This generation is different... you have social media, newspaper, you have (to deal with) comments... and this could change your mental health (for the worse)... but I find speaking to someone you love, the most important.

“They will give you the right answer... even if the answer is gonna hurt me.”

The South Korean star’s future at Spurs has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.

His current deal is set to expire in 2025 and British media reported earlier in March that the Lilywhites have already begun contract talks with the 31-year-old, who racked up 117 goals and 60 assists in 293 league appearances for the club he joined in 2015.

Son, who became the first Asian top goalscorer in the EPL when he shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in 2022, could also close in on another milestone should he extend his stay.

He is 50 goals from claiming third spot in the all-time top scorers’ list for Spurs from Bobby Smith (208). Kane is at No. 1 with 280 goals, while legendary England striker Jimmy Greaves is next on 268.

“It is huge... to be in this conversation, but the most important thing is the team is getting more successful than me,” he said.