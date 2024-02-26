Dupont's France fall in Vancouver Sevens semis against New Zealand

Updated
Feb 26, 2024
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 05:12 PM

Antoine Dupont's France lost 28-26 to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Vancouver SVNS on Sunday, the first tournament for the former Player of the Year with his country's sevens team.

Dupont, who scored a last-gasp wining-try against Ireland in Saturday's quarter-finals, skipped the Six Nations for the sevens in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year. He came off the bench after France conceded a try, trailing 21-12.

The scrum-half played only five minutes in the second half, unable to prevent defeat by the All Blacks, who will play in the final against Argentina later on Sunday.

The 27-year-old made his sevens debut off the bench during France's pool-stage victories over the United States and Samoa on Friday before scoring his first try at the tournament in his side's final Pool B win over Australia.

France will face the United States for the chance to finish third in the tournament at BC Place stadium. REUTERS

