Cricket: India face heat for 'chopping and changing' after Asia Cup failure

Dubai - Rohit Sharma's India have been slammed for "chopping and changing" as they failed to make the final of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament with a game to go.

Pakistan's win over Afghanistan on Wednesday knocked India out of the tournament, which was a warm-up for next month's T20 World Cup.

India, who won the previous Asia Cup in 2018 played in a 50-over format, came in as pre-tournament favourites but lost their first two Super Four matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"I think there was too much chopping and changing done after just one defeat," former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel told website cricbuzz.

"We lost against Pakistan and made three-four changes."

India's tinkering was not confined to the latter stages - Dinesh Karthik had been wicketkeeper for India's opening win against Pakistan, but Rishabh Pant was brought back behind the stumps for the next match.

Karthik, a hard-hitting batsman who specialises as a finisher in the short format, missed both Super Four matches as the left-handed Pant was retained in the middle-order.

"The consistency and the clarity of thought is so important, especially when you play this T20 format," said Patel.

"Dinesh Karthik came in and he was left (out). Rishabh Pant came in and would be thinking whether I am a permanent member of the team or not."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar blamed an inability to be flexible with onfield plans for India's disappointing results.

"Too much theory... is not a very good thing. What happens on the field is completely different," Gavaskar told India Today.

"You have to have a Plan A, B and C, which is where the Indian team in this particular tournament has not had alternate plans.

"They seem to have been stymied when things started to unravel for them.

"Cricket is a game that changes in seconds, particularly the T20 format, and you've got to be ready for it."