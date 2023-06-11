Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital, say media reports

MIAMI - UFC star Conor McGregor sent the Miami Heat’s mascot Burnie to a local emergency room on Friday evening after an on-court incident during Game 4 of the National Basketball Association Finals in Miami, according to reports.

The Irishman took to the court with a Heat compere during a time-out in their game against the Denver Nuggets for a pre-planned promotional spot.

McGregor was roundly booed by the Heat crowd as he promoted his product - a pain relief spray - and was then approached by Burnie, who was dressed in a fighter’s robe and oversized gloves.

Burnie was swiftly knocked to the ground by McGregor’s left hook. While Burnie remained on the floor, the mixed martial arts star proceeded to land a straight punch on the mascot’s headgear.

Staff were mocked trying to bring him back to consciousness and dragged Burnie off court.

According to The Athletic, the man portraying Burnie received pain medication, was discharged, and is currently in good condition.

The last time McGregor competed was in 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Heat’s 108-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets put the Nuggets in a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with the chance to secure the NBA championship in Game five on Monday. REUTERS, AFP