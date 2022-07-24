Commonwealth Games: Nicole Heng gains confidence through weightlifting

SINGAPORE - Meal times were something national weightlifter Nicole Heng dreaded when she was a student in junior college.

Unhappy with how she looked, Heng became obsessed with losing weight, monitoring her calorie intake closely. There were even times when she pretended that she already had her meals to avoid eating.

Eating just a little bit more than she wanted would leave her miserable and she would make sure she exercised more to burn those calories.

While she lost 10kg during those two years, this routine that took a toll on her well-being.

The 27-year-old said: "I was very consumed by it, I felt like I didn't really take good care of my health back then. The body was something that was meant for looking at as opposed to something that allowed you to do a lot of things.

"I was tired all the time, I slept a lot back then and I had no energy to go out much. My mum would say I dropped a lot of hair back then."

Things started to change only when she enrolled in the National University of Singapore (NUS) on a sports scholarship in 2014 to represent the school in discus throwing, a sport that she had picked up in secondary school.

As she prepared to participate in bigger competitions like the Asean University Games, she started incorporating weightlifting into her training routine as her coach in NUS encouraged her to build up her strength to help her in throwing.

Over the next year, how she viewed her body began to change. It was no longer just something to look at, it was something which enabled her to accomplish things.

She also started seeing food as something that helped her achieve more instead of being fearful that it would just make her put on weight.

Heng said: "In general, I felt healthier and in control, I was no longer obsessing over what I should eat next, it's quite liberating.

"I can look at it positively and be like I ate a little bit more yesterday so maybe I can lift heavier because I have more fuel. It's no longer like I ate more so I have to punish myself after that with another workout."

While she got into weightlifting competitively only about three years ago, the nature of the sport also helped Heng develop a healthier relationship with her body.