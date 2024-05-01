Comcast's Peacock to raise streaming prices ahead of Paris Olympics

Peacock, a Comcast-owned NBCUniversal's streaming service, will raise prices of its premium and premium plus plans by $2 per month, as it looks to cash in on its streaming rights to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

NBCUniversal has broadcast and streaming rights to the Summer and Winter Olympic Games in the United States through 2032, events that typically draw millions of viewers across the country and attract big advertising dollars.

Peacock premium - an ad-supported offering - will cost $7.99 per month, while its ad-free offering - premium plus - will be priced at $13.99 a month, the company said on Monday.

Despite the price hike, the subscription plans are still well below those of Netflix, Hulu and Warner Bros Discovery's Max.

Peacock, which also has broadcast and streaming rights to Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the NFL, added 3 million subscribers in the first quarter, taking the total to 34 million subscribers. REUTERS

