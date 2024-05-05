Boxing-Alvarez retains titles with unanimous victory over Munguia

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Super Middleweight - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v John Ryder - Estadio Arkon, Guadalajara, Mexico - May 7, 2023 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez walks to the ring before the fight against John Ryder Reuters/Henry Romero/File photo REUTERS
Updated
May 05, 2024, 01:42 PM
Published
May 05, 2024, 01:42 PM

Mexico's undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez retained his titles with a unanimous victory over compatriot Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Alvarez, who received scores of 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 from the three judges to seal the win, sent his opponent to the canvas in the fourth round, the first knockdown of Munguia's career.

"Jaime Munguia is a great fighter. He's strong, he's smart. But I take my time. I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good and I feel proud about it," Alvarez said after handing Munguia the first defeat of his professional career.

"He's strong but I think he's a little slow. I could see every punch... That's why I'm the best. I'm the best fighter right now, for sure."

Saturday's fight, which bettered Alvarez's record to 61-2-2, was the 33-year-old's first since beating American Jermell Charlo last year.

It was Alvarez's fourth time defending his WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA super middleweight titles. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top