China whitewash Indonesia to claim their 16th Uber Cup title

CHENGDU – China clinched their 16th Uber Cup badminton title after sweeping Indonesia 3-0 here on May 5.
Despite having lost the final to South Korea two years ago in Bangkok, the hosts were tipped as odds-on favourites when the competition took place on Chinese soil for the first time since 2016.
Olympic champion Chen Yufei spearheaded the singles action as she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16.
“I am ready to take on anybody. I am confident and in pretty good form,” said the 26-year-old, who had not dropped a single set en route to the crowning moment.
World No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan put China 2-0 up with a 21-11, 21-8 win over Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto in the first doubles clash.
In the second singles, Indonesian teenager Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo took the first set 21-10, but He Bingjiao recovered to seal the triumph 21-15, 21-17.
“It will probably be our last team event. It might be a sad moment for our fans, but since it is our last dance, please wish us a better life in the future,” said Chen, who played four Uber Cup with Jia, although both are just 26.
It was also a historic day for the young Indonesians as they helped the team reach the final for the first time since 2008.
“We reached the final after 16 years. It wasn’t easy but we have proven our strength,” Tunjung said. “This tournament is set to make us better prepared for the Olympic Games.”
Japan and South Korea shared the bronze medal.
The biennial badminton championships took place in Chengdu in south-west China’s Sichuan province, with the men’s Thomas Cup final, also between the hosts and 14-time winners Indonesia, scheduled in the evening. XINHUA