China whitewash Indonesia to claim their 16th Uber Cup title

CHENGDU – China clinched their 16th Uber Cup badminton title after sweeping Indonesia 3-0 here on May 5.

Despite having lost the final to South Korea two years ago in Bangkok, the hosts were tipped as odds-on favourites when the competition took place on Chinese soil for the first time since 2016.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei spearheaded the singles action as she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16.

“I am ready to take on anybody. I am confident and in pretty good form,” said the 26-year-old, who had not dropped a single set en route to the crowning moment.

World No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan put China 2-0 up with a 21-11, 21-8 win over Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto in the first doubles clash.

In the second singles, Indonesian teenager Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo took the first set 21-10, but He Bingjiao recovered to seal the triumph 21-15, 21-17.