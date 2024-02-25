China complete another double at World Team Table Tennis Championships

BUSAN – China gave legend Ma Long a tournament to remember at his last ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships by adding the men’s title to the women’s crown in Busan, South Korea, on Feb 25.

A day after the women beat Japan in a tight showpiece, the men’s affair was more straightforward, as the Chinese beat France 3-0.

China have now won the Swaythling Cup for a record-extending 23rd time. The last time China failed to do the double at this event was in 2010, when Singapore upset the Chinese in the women’s final.

France, meanwhile, had reached the final for the first time since 1997.

World No. 2 Wang Chuqin got the ball rolling at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, where he beat sixth-ranked Felix Lebrun 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-3).

His older brother Alexis Lebrun was next up and he gave top-ranked Fan Zhendong more of a scare, taking a 2-1 lead before the world No. 21 succumbed 3-2 (9-11, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7).

Five-gold Olympic champion Ma Long then sealed the tie 3-1 (7-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-6), despite losing the first set against 30th-ranked Simon Gauzy.

Said world No. 3 Ma Long: “This has been an unforgettable tournament. Our campaign has been a tough one, especially yesterday’s hard-fought semi-final win (where they came from behind to beat South Korea 3-2).

“Wang Chuqin played exceptionally well today to win the opener, while Fan Zhendong also performed brilliantly to beat (Alexis) Lebrun in a great second game.

“I would also like to thank my teammates for believing in me and I would like to thank myself as well. It’s my last world championships and to end it with a victory is perfect.”

Meanwhile, Ma Lin, coach of China’s women’s team, has defined his side’s campaign in Busan a “perfect” one.

China rallied past Japan 3-2 to claim their sixth consecutive women’s title in the final on Feb 24.

It was also a record-extending 23rd time that China has lifted the coveted Corbillon Cup in history.

“It’s a perfect campaign for us. We have defended the title while discovering some problems at a right time for us to make improvements ahead of the Paris Olympic Games,” Ma Lin told a press conference held early on Feb 25.