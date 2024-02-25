China complete another double at World Team Table Tennis Championships

BUSAN – China gave legend Ma Long a tournament to remember at his last ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships by adding the men’s title to the women’s crown in Busan, South Korea, on Feb 25.
A day after the women beat Japan in a tight showpiece, the men’s affair was more straightforward, as the Chinese beat France 3-0.
China have now won the Swaythling Cup for a record-extending 23rd time. The last time China failed to do the double at this event was in 2010, when Singapore upset the Chinese in the women’s final.
France, meanwhile, had reached the final for the first time since 1997.
World No. 2 Wang Chuqin got the ball rolling at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, where he beat sixth-ranked Felix Lebrun 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-3).
His older brother Alexis Lebrun was next up and he gave top-ranked Fan Zhendong more of a scare, taking a 2-1 lead before the world No. 21 succumbed 3-2 (9-11, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7).
Five-gold Olympic champion Ma Long then sealed the tie 3-1 (7-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-6), despite losing the first set against 30th-ranked Simon Gauzy.
Said world No. 3 Ma Long: “This has been an unforgettable tournament. Our campaign has been a tough one, especially yesterday’s hard-fought semi-final win (where they came from behind to beat South Korea 3-2).
“Wang Chuqin played exceptionally well today to win the opener, while Fan Zhendong also performed brilliantly to beat (Alexis) Lebrun in a great second game.
“I would also like to thank my teammates for believing in me and I would like to thank myself as well. It’s my last world championships and to end it with a victory is perfect.”
Meanwhile, Ma Lin, coach of China’s women’s team, has defined his side’s campaign in Busan a “perfect” one.
China rallied past Japan 3-2 to claim their sixth consecutive women’s title in the final on Feb 24.
It was also a record-extending 23rd time that China has lifted the coveted Corbillon Cup in history.
“It’s a perfect campaign for us. We have defended the title while discovering some problems at a right time for us to make improvements ahead of the Paris Olympic Games,” Ma Lin told a press conference held early on Feb 25.
With China falling 2-1 behind, Sun Yingsha kept her team’s hopes of staying in the title showdown alive with her second win of the night, before Chen Meng made amends for her defeat earlier in the final with a 3-1 win against Japanese prodigy Miwa Harimoto.
“I think many years later, these five players and I will be still reminiscent of such a thrilling match-up,” an emotional Ma Lin said.
Despite their perfect record in eight matches in Busan, China faced daunting tasks at both ends of the tournament, with their first group match against India also dragged into the deciding set.
“Our players stand firm against the pressure and defend the glory of China’s women’s table tennis team,” said Ma Lin.
“This is my first time winning the World Championships title as the head coach. As a Chinese saying goes, ‘the first step is always the hardest.’ My first team worlds as the head coach is quite a thrilling one.”
Sun said the final was “very intense and exciting, and all six players from both sides have indeed played at the best level.”
“We expected it to be a very tough match. Japan has shown their prowess as a strong team, and we can feel the threat. Their level is almost at where we are right now, and their young players also have some really advanced techniques of play,” said Chen.
Chen expressed her gratitude to her teammates for “offering the chance to her.”
“The match just reflected the charm of sports, as everyone on the court did her best to help the team,” she noted. “After losing the first game in the decisive match-up, I just thought that I had to spare no efforts to go through it.”
For Chen, the Busan event will be the most memorable one bar the Olympic Games. “This is the most difficult one for us in so many table tennis team worlds,” she said.
Many of the stars in Busan will be in Singapore for the March 7-17 World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. XINHUA