China claim Thomas and Uber Cups by defeating Indonesia in both finals

CHENGDU – There was double delight for China on May 5 as the badminton powerhouses won the Thomas and Uber Cups on home soil by defeating Indonesia in the finals of both team tournaments.

China won 3-1 in the Thomas Cup final after racing to a 2-0 lead, with world No. 2 Shi Yuqi ousting seventh-ranked Anthony Ginting 21-17, 21-6, followed by top-ranked Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang’s 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 victory over world No. 7 Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto.

It was Shi’s sixth win in as many matches in the tournament, and the 28-year-old said he was glad that he could secure points for his team at crucial stages all week.

He had tried to relieve pressure on himself, adding: “When you put too much expectations on yourself, you would tend not to perform. So, there’s a need to not focus too much on winning.

“Being able to handle the pressure was exactly where I had excelled in this week.”

Ginting, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, admitted that he had no answer to Shi’s barrage of attacks, saying: “From the beginning, I couldn’t withstand the pressure that Shi Yuqi gave me.”

The 27-year-old added that he needs to learn to be calmer in such situations.