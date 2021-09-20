Bromell ends season with world-leading time

NAIROBI • Trayvon Bromell banished his Olympic disappointment and beat his own world-leading time in the 100 metres on Saturday, winning the Kip Keino Classic in 9.76 seconds in the Kenyan capital.

The American was a favourite heading into the Tokyo Olympics but failed to reach the final in the event last month, coming up short compared to his previous world-leading 9.77sec timing set in June.

However, the 26-year-old was back in peak form for the season-closing World Athletics continental tour meet, exploding off the blocks and fending off Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who finished second in an African-best 9.77sec.

"I may not have grabbed the gold in Tokyo but where I come from, I've already won," Bromell, who is now tied for sixth fastest on the all-time list, said in an Instagram post.

"I pray that I can continue to show you all that no matter what you go through, no one on this earth can control your fate."

Compatriot Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Athens Games gold medallist, came in third in 10.03sec but the veteran has decided to put retirement on hold. The 39-year-old, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games, will now take a break but intends to return for next year's Diamond League meets.

"I came from an injury with the hope of getting a win here. Hopefully, let's wait and see what's in store for the new season," he said.

For many of the athletes competing, Nairobi was a climax to a long drawn-out season after numerous events were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Namibian sprint sensation Christine Mboma overcame two false starts to win her fifth 200m title since Tokyo, where she was forced to switch to the shorter distance after being ruled ineligible to compete in the 400m due to increased levels of testosterone.

After a slow start, the Olympic silver medallist stepped up a gear in the last 50m to breeze past Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and claim victory in 22.39sec.

Mboma later said she was still honing her technique but warned her rivals she was getting there.

"I am not perfect yet in the 200m. I'm working at it and hope to be good in the next year," the 18-year-old said.

In the men's 200m, American Fred Kerley beat Isaac Makwala of Botswana to win in a personal-best 19.76sec.

"It's been a long season, but it has had so much blessings for me that after winning the 100m silver medal in the Olympics, I went on to take the Diamond League," he said.

Meanwhile, Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas, who did not compete in Nairobi, has indicated her intention to go for double gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

The Venezuelan world-record holder said of her plans to enter the long jump: "I'm an athlete of challenges. If it was up to me, I'd compete in the two events. It's what I've set as my goal, it's what I'm thinking of. There's a big chance I'll compete in the two."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS