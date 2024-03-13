British track team confident in new kit

LONDON - The kit Britain's track cyclists will use at the Paris Olympics will not be bettered by another nation, according to the man responsible for keeping them top of the medals table.

British Cycling's attention to detail, as well as generational talents, has been a major factor in the nation topping the cycling medals table at the past four Games.

While the technological gap has been closed, performance director Stephen Park says Britain's bike and race suits will be the envy of most of their competitors.

"We'll still make sure we've got rounder wheels than everyone else," Park joked, stealing a line once used by his predecessor Dave Brailsford at the London 2012 Olympics.

"We'll also have slippier frames than everyone else, and hopefully better apparel than everyone else.

"I am confident that, when we go to Paris, no other team will have an equipment and an apparel set-up that will be better than the one that we will be able to provide our riders to give them the best opportunity to deliver their best on the day."

The British track bike for Paris, the updated Hope-Lotus HBT, was given a brief outing at last year's world championships in Glasgow. But Park said it will not be seen again until Paris.

Numerous other pieces of kit were homologated at the Glasgow championships -- the cut-off point to be authorised for use at the Paris Olympics -- including some 3D-printed products.

"You're still looking for every half a percent," Park said. "It's a challenge, but it's a good one. We've got some really smart people doing some really good work in that space. I'd be quite happy if I was a rider." REUTERS