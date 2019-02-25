Boxing: Muhamad Ridhwan to fight Cris Leon in Manila on March 23

SINGAPORE - Singapore's top professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan will challenge Filipino Cris Leon in the Rising Stars event in the Philippines on March 23.

The event in Manila is co-promoted by Ringstar and Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions.

The bout was pencilled in after Ringstar announced in early February that his World Boxing Council (WBC) silver featherweight title bout against Paulus Ambunda, originally slated for March 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, had been postponed.

The title bout was thrown further in doubt on Feb 18, when Ringstar's Asia chief executive officer Scott O'Farrell announced that he could resign after he received "numerous death threats" from a Russian man he identified only as "Sasha".

Said O'Farrell in a media release on Monday (Feb 25): "Working with Senator Manny Pacquiao and his promotion leaders Joe Ramos and Sean Gibbons is a real honour. Our focus together is to unite Asia through boxing onto one super fight platform."