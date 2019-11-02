Boks look like Boks again

YOKOHAMA • As the wheel turns, so the hunters become the hunted.

England chased down New Zealand last weekend, herding the holders into an enclosure, but they know South Africa are coming to round them up in today's Rugby World Cup final.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was happy on Tuesday to more than hint at his line-up for the final and point out that England could expect more of the same remorselessly physical, attritional rugby that has so effective in Japan.

He is not one given to subterfuge or mind games; the only doubt he looks to put into opponents is whether they are equipped to deal with what they know they will face.

This will be South Africa's third Cup final and they have all been 12 years apart. Much has been made of Eddie Jones' involvement with them in 2007, when they defeated England in the final, and how the Springboks are following the same defensive template they had then.

But it was no different to 1995 when they prevented New Zealand from scoring a try in a final, when even the great Jonah Lomu struggled to make ground.

A difference between the South Africa Jones was involved with as their technical adviser and the team his England will face today is one of development.

Two years ago, the question was whether they would qualify from their group after two campaigns in which they were mediocre; anything more looked fanciful.

EXPLOSIVE BENCH We know we can give everything on the field because the next guy coming is only going to lift it. SIYA KOLISI , South Africa captain, on his Bomb Squad of six forwards and two backs.

Erasmus returned to South Africa at the end of 2017 as their director of rugby, an overseeing role in which he would develop strategies for the various strands that made up the professional game.

He immediately realised that the most pressing need was to rehabilitate the Springboks, who had slumped to eighth in the world rankings and had lost their identity.

That South Africa are looking like South Africa again is credit to his man-management as well as his coaching ability.

When Erasmus said his 23 for today would likely be the same as the one he named for the semi-final against Wales, apart from the fit-again wing Cheslin Kolbe, there was disbelief from the media.

But there is no more pretence with him than there is in his side's approach on the field and their physicality fuels him to believe there is "no reason we can't be a force in world rugby".

Sporting a pair of bracelets symbolising the courage of Japan's fabled samurai warriors, he said yesterday: "One's from Oita, one's from Miyazaki - fighting spirits."

Bookmakers reckon it will be a one-sided final, but those predictions also ignore what South Africa will bring - aggressive defence and organisation.

The Springboks will look to soak up pressure, protect the gainline and strike when England are wondering what to do next.

They also clear out more ruthlessly than any other team in the tournament, having given away just 15 points in the first 40 minutes, five penalties and no tries across five matches.

England's defensive record in the first half is the same and a repeat of the other two finals South Africa were involved in - tight and tense - appears to be on the cards, so it may boil down to their "Bomb Squad".

The Springboks' split of six forwards and only two backs on the bench enables Erasmus to almost completely overhaul their pack for the last half an hour and "when it is not going well on the park, they come in and fix it".

On their trump card, captain Siya Kolisi said yesterday: "They have their own little ways to get each other up and when they come on, the difference that they make.

"They've been huge for us this year, as you've seen, we know we can give everything on the field because the next guy coming is only going to lift it."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA

Singtel TV Ch141/StarHub Ch222, 4.45pm