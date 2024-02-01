Trail Blazers spoil Damian Lillard’s return to Portland, Kevin Durants’ Suns eclipse Nets

PORTLAND – Damian Lillard’s emotional return to Portland opened with an ovation and ended in defeat as the Trail Blazers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 on Jan 31.

Lillard was playing his first game in Portland since the September trade that sent him to Milwaukee after he spent his first 11 National Basketball Association (NBA) seasons as a Blazer.

Greeted by a massive standing ovation and feted with a video tribute, he felt the love, but the Bucks endured a second straight defeat under new head coach Doc Rivers.

Anfernee Simons, once mentored by Lillard in Portland, led the Trail Blazers with 24 points and made a floater that gave them the lead for good with 17.6 seconds to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and Lillard added 25, but after Simons’ go-ahead basket the Bucks could not find a way to score and Jerami Grant sealed it at the free-throw line.

“It was kind of weird, first time ever playing in an actual game against him,” Simons said of Lillard.

“But it was fun. Obviously he plays the same way against anybody, he’s got the same demeanor. But I’m pretty sure it felt a little bit different tonight.”

For the man himself, it was emotional, to say the least.

“These types of games where there’s a lot of meaning and lot of emotion, these are always fun,” Lillard said.

“These games have a little bit more juice in them. That’s what tonight was. It was an entertaining game.”

The Bucks remain in second in the Eastern Conference on 32-16, behind the Boston Celtics (37-11).

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant made a triumphant return to Brooklyn, scoring 33 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 136-120 victory over the Nets.

Durant also received a warm welcome in his first game in Brooklyn since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Phoenix last season.

Fans cheered his introduction and the Nets played a video tribute.

The cheers turn to boos as Nets fans got frustrated but the Suns quietened the crowd with an explosive fourth quarter, Durant scoring 11 points in the period as Phoenix outscored Brooklyn 42-26 to take control.