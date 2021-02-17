On song from the bench

SALT LAKE CITY • Jordan Clarkson erupted for 40 points off the bench as the Utah Jazz overpowered the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) clash of the conference leaders on Monday.

The Filipino-American produced a dazzling display of long-range shooting, making eight of 13 attempts from beyond the arc as Utah overturned an early double-digit deficit to score a convincing win at the Vivint Arena.

Fellow guard Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points while Joe Ingles delivered 20.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons saw a record-breaking 42-point display - the highest tally by an Australian in an NBA game - end in defeat.

He was in superb shooting form, making 12 of 13 free throws while supplying 12 assists despite not taking a single shot outside the paint as the visitors nearly overcame the absence of fellow All-Star Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch.

Teammate Tobias Harris had 36 points and 10 rebounds while Seth Curry and Dwight Howard added 11 and 14 points respectively.

But the night belonged to Clarkson, whose high-scoring cameo saw the Jazz stretch their lead at the top of the Western Conference to 23-5, and extended the team's unbeaten streak to eight games.

"It feels good," he said. "The biggest thing is we just got another win. We're trying to keep it going, trying to keep getting better every time we step on the floor. That's what it's about at the end of the day."

Clarkson, 28, is in the running to be named NBA Sixth Man of the Year and Ingles is impressed with how his teammate is going about his business despite not being a regular starter.

"I've never played with anyone like JC in my lifetime," he said. "It's pretty cool to play with someone that's so locked into what his role is and so comfortable in the role."

Utah have now won 19 of their past 20 games and although the team have been bounced out of the play-offs at the first try for the last two campaigns, they hope they can make a deeper run with Clarkson, into his second year here, playing a pivotal role.

ALL FOR ONE With them saying they believe me... it plays into the whole role of who I am and that gives me even more confidence. JORDAN CLARKSON, on the support from his Utah Jazz teammates.

"With them saying they believe me, letting me be myself and embracing me, it plays into the whole role of who I am and that gives me even more confidence," he said.

While Philadelphia, who lead the Eastern Conference at 18-10, ultimately came up short, Simmons still caught the eye, playing with the sort of aggression critics often accuse him of lacking.

Asked whether he had ever imposed his will on another team before, the 2018 Rookie of the Year said: "I mean, if you put it that way, probably not.

"There's nights where I feel like I am dominant, but it may not look like a 40-point game. I might have a triple-double and we might win by 20, whatever the case is.

"It might be on defence (but) yeah, I definitely had to pick up the slack with Joel out."

In Los Angeles, a depleted Clippers side missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still proved too strong for the Miami Heat in a 125-118 win at the Staples Centre.

Marcus Morris shouldered the scoring burden with 32 points for the hosts (21-8) to remain in third and within touching distance of Utah at the top of the West.

In Sacramento, Kyrie Irving had a game-high 40 points as the Brooklyn Nets (17-12) extended their winning run to three games in a 136-125 win over the Kings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE