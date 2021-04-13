NBA: Wizards stun Jazz, end Utah's 24-game home winning streak

(REUTERS) - Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook compiled his National Basketball Association (NBA)-leading 23rd triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards overcame a tough start to upset the Utah Jazz 125-121 on Monday (April 12) night in Salt Lake City.

This result snapped the Jazz's franchise-record, 24-game home winning streak and was the first defeat for Utah on its court in 2021.

The last time an opponent won at Vivint Arena was a Phoenix victory on New Year's Eve 2020.

Westbrook scored 25 points, dished out 14 assists and grabbed 14 rebounds, his fifth consecutive triple-double, to help the Wizards beat the Jazz for the second time in a month.

Utah had won 11 of 13 games since falling at Washington on March 18.

The loss spoiled big nights for the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, who scored 42 for his fourth straight game with 35 or more, and Bojan Bogdanovic, who added 33 points.

Mitchell scored 17 in the first quarter as the Jazz jumped out to a 42-33 lead and looked to be on their way to another home win.

However, playing without Mike Conley (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (ankle), the Jazz struggled defensively all night to contain Beal and Westbrook.

The Wizards took a 70-65 half-time lead after reversing their fortunes with a 37-23 second quarter, and they built a lead as big as 19 points, 109-90, early in the fourth after a 17-2 run.

Utah slowly chipped away at Washington's lead throughout the quarter, eventually pulling within two after Mitchell burst down the court for a layup with 12.3 seconds left, capping a 29-12 push.

Beal left the door open for the Jazz by missing two free throws prior to that.

However, Beal and former Jazz guard Raul Neto each drained two free throws in the final seconds to help the Wizards improve to 3-2 on their six-game road trip that ends on Wednesday in Sacramento.

Without two key players, the Jazz were limited in their depth and the Wizards took advantage of that, outscoring the hosts' bench 59-14.

Washington also shot a blistering 52.2 per cent overall against a usually stingy Jazz defence.

Rudy Gobert added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Joe Ingles was the only other Utah player with a double-figure point total (18).

The Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.